The -13.88% Decline of Commercial Metals Co.’s (CMC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CMC stock has gone down by -1.67%, with a monthly gain of 7.05% and a quarterly surge of 2.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Commercial Metals Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for CMC’s stock, with a 1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) is 7.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMC is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) is $58.40, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CMC’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

CMC) stock’s latest price update

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 51.83. However, the company has seen a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Commercial Metals’ (CMC) fiscal first-quarter results reflect weak market conditions in Europe, offset by solid demand for finished steel products in North America.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMC Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.97. In addition, Commercial Metals Co. saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Simpson Stephen William, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Simpson Stephen William now owns 2,928 shares of Commercial Metals Co., valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

MATT PETER R, the President and CEO of Commercial Metals Co., purchase 6,200 shares at $40.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that MATT PETER R is holding 92,182 shares at $249,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.34 for the present operating margin

+20.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Co. stands at +9.77. The total capital return value is set at 22.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 19.82, with 11.94 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 19.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.