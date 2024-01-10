The 10.89% Simple Moving Average of Accenture plc’s (ACN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ACN stock has gone down by -1.20%, with a monthly gain of 2.28% and a quarterly surge of 9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Accenture plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Accenture plc (ACN) by analysts is $365.77, which is $23.02 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 625.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.95M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 340.35. However, the company has seen a -1.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2024-01-09 that Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) just revealed plans of buying Work & Co – a digital product company based out of Brooklyn. Its shares are roughly flat at writing.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $410 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACN Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $344.68. In addition, Accenture plc saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Ardila Jaime, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $353.18 back on Dec 27. After this action, Ardila Jaime now owns 11,392 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,059,542 using the latest closing price.

Price Paula A, the Director of Accenture plc, sale 551 shares at $345.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Price Paula A is holding 6,583 shares at $190,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.05. Equity return is now at value 27.71, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.