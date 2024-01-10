Telus Corp. (TU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TU is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TU is $26.86, which is $1.85 above the current price. The public float for TU is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TU on January 10, 2024 was 1.89M shares.

The stock price of Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has plunged by -0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 18.13, but the company has seen a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that TELUS stock has risen sharply and outperformed BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. Q3-2023 earnings beat consensus estimates. We tell you why the bottom is not yet in.

TU’s Market Performance

TU’s stock has risen by 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly rise of 9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Telus Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for TU’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TU Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Telus Corp. saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telus Corp. (TU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.