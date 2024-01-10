TEGNA Inc (TGNA): A Technical Analysis

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TEGNA Inc (TGNA) is $19.40, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for TGNA is 194.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGNA on January 10, 2024 was 2.07M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 15.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that TEGNA stock has underperformed due to failed acquisition and concerns about the future of television. TEGNA’s geographic mix and political advertising revenue make it a likely beneficiary of the 2024 election cycle. TEGNA’s strong cash flow, share buybacks, and potential for political advertising tailwind make its shares a buy.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA’s stock has risen by 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.63% and a quarterly rise of 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for TEGNA Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for TGNA’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TGNA Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.31. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Lougee David T, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lougee David T now owns 786,262 shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $1,538,000 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 181,881 shares at $497,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 21.21, with 8.65 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.