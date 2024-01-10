Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) by analysts is $4683.33, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of TAK was 1.82M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 14.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Takeda Pharmaceutical is one of the top pharma companies in the world. It has a broad mix of products in its portfolio, which can provide investors with some stability.

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has seen a 2.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.83% gain in the past month and a -3.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for TAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for TAK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TAK Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw 3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 2.98, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 76.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.35. Total debt to assets is 34.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.