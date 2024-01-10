Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has seen a -1.53% decrease in the past week, with a 65.67% gain in the past month, and a 169.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for SYRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.23% for SYRS’s stock, with a 118.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYRS is 19.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYRS on January 10, 2024 was 234.83K shares.

SYRS) stock’s latest price update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.88 in relation to its previous close of 6.90. However, the company has experienced a -1.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-31 that As the year wound to a close, biotechs were in focus among the notable insider purchases.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at 88.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +86.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +203.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, who purchase 904,977 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Dec 21. After this action, AKKARAJU SRINIVAS now owns 1,786,427 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Roth David, the Chief Medical Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,287 shares at $4.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Roth David is holding 0 shares at $31,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.