Stryker Corp. (SYK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYK is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYK is $323.96, which is $20.71 above the current price. The public float for SYK is 355.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYK on January 10, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SYK) stock’s latest price update

Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 299.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that One very promising and innovative area of technology is robotics. Finding the best robotics stocks is not only a stroke of luck for savvy investors looking to exploit this highly-growing industry.

SYK’s Market Performance

Stryker Corp. (SYK) has experienced a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.79% rise in the past month, and a 13.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for SYK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for SYK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $345 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SYK Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYK rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.10. In addition, Stryker Corp. saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYK starting from Datar Srikant M., who sale 500 shares at the price of $298.22 back on Dec 01. After this action, Datar Srikant M. now owns 3,816 shares of Stryker Corp., valued at $149,112 using the latest closing price.

Berry William E Jr, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Stryker Corp., sale 573 shares at $292.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Berry William E Jr is holding 2,909 shares at $167,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.24 for the present operating margin

+59.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stryker Corp. stands at +12.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 15.04, with 6.98 for asset returns.

Based on Stryker Corp. (SYK), the company’s capital structure generated 81.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 36.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stryker Corp. (SYK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.