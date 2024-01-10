Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA)’s stock price has plunge by 7.12relation to previous closing price of 31.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Many investors are familiar with the idea that there are many reasons why insiders sell shares, but there’s only one reason they buy. Insider buying indicates a belief that a company’s stock is undervalued.

Is It Worth Investing in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 86.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) by analysts is $42.50, which is $8.5 above the current market price. The public float for STAA is 48.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.10% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of STAA was 867.10K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stock saw an increase of 14.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.56% and a quarterly increase of -16.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Staar Surgical Co. (STAA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for STAA stock, with a simple moving average of -29.00% for the last 200 days.

STAA Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.72. In addition, Staar Surgical Co. saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 156,734 shares at the price of $28.48 back on Jan 05. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 10,764,388 shares of Staar Surgical Co., valued at $4,463,231 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Staar Surgical Co., purchase 63,246 shares at $28.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 10,607,654 shares at $1,828,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staar Surgical Co. stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.