Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 106.07, however, the company has experienced a -4.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS ), stock has long been seen as a cheap proxy for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), its largest customer. When sales are growing fast, analysts love to talk about Skyworks (which makes radio chips) getting away from that dependence.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 17.04x. The 36-month beta value for SWKS is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWKS is $104.95, which is $0.37 above than the current price. The public float for SWKS is 159.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on January 10, 2024 was 1.77M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS’s stock has seen a -4.15% decrease for the week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month and a 6.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for SWKS’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $90 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SWKS Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.63. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Durham Karilee A, who sale 3,189 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Durham Karilee A now owns 17,323 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $350,790 using the latest closing price.

Kasnavi Reza, the SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 5,289 shares at $94.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Kasnavi Reza is holding 19,078 shares at $497,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.16 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.44. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.