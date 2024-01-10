SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Stock Sees a-0.52 Decrease

The stock of SITE Centers Corp (SITC) has gone down by -1.90% for the week, with a 0.72% rise in the past month and a 13.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for SITC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for SITC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) is above average at 32.84x. The 36-month beta value for SITC is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SITC is $14.02, which is $0.62 above than the current price. The public float for SITC is 187.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of SITC on January 10, 2024 was 2.22M shares.

SITC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 13.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

SITC Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, SITE Centers Corp saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Fennerty Conor, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $13.26 back on Jun 16. After this action, Fennerty Conor now owns 97,364 shares of SITE Centers Corp, valued at $159,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.00 for the present operating margin

+32.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp stands at +30.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 4.67, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on SITE Centers Corp (SITC), the company’s capital structure generated 86.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, SITE Centers Corp (SITC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.