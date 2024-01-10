Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.06 in comparison to its previous close of 12.57, however, the company has experienced a 7.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-20 that SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for SILK is 36.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILK on January 10, 2024 was 1.44M shares.

SILK’s Market Performance

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has seen a 7.21% increase in the past week, with a 30.15% rise in the past month, and a -7.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for SILK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.16% for SILK’s stock, with a -41.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SILK Trading at 39.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +34.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Jones Marie L., who sale 656 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Oct 27. After this action, Jones Marie L. now owns 54,941 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $4,334 using the latest closing price.

Buchanan Lucas W., the COO/CFO of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 2,662 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Buchanan Lucas W. is holding 435,848 shares at $40,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Equity return is now at value -52.63, with -26.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.