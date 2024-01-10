Should You Invest in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VNO is $24.75, which is -$3.61 below the current market price. The public float for VNO is 166.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.87% of that float. The average trading volume for VNO on January 10, 2024 was 2.79M shares.

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 28.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Ran Eliasaf, Northwind Group founder and managing partner, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the state of commercial real estate, the industry’s outlook for 2024, and more.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO’s stock has fallen by -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.57% and a quarterly rise of 29.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of 37.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $31 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VNO Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.93. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 337,055 shares at the price of $29.54 back on Dec 22. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 969,491 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $9,956,982 using the latest closing price.

Fascitelli Michael D, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, sale 262,945 shares at $29.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Fascitelli Michael D is holding 1,306,546 shares at $7,766,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.