Should You Invest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RBOT is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RBOT is 83.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume for RBOT on January 10, 2024 was 738.23K shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)’s stock price has increased by 16.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. However, the company has seen a 24.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a.

RBOT’s Market Performance

RBOT’s stock has risen by 24.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 76.34% and a quarterly rise of 15.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.45% for Vicarious Surgical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.08% for RBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -59.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at 42.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +86.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +24.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3738. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc saw 36.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,984 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 06. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 534,221 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc, valued at $2,219 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc, sale 4,858 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kelly William John is holding 539,205 shares at $2,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -63.78, with -48.91 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.