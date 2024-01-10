Should You Invest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TSN is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSN is $51.98, which is -$3.35 below the current market price. The public float for TSN is 278.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for TSN on January 10, 2024 was 2.69M shares.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.78 in relation to its previous close of 54.90. However, the company has experienced a -0.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-08 that It’s not Apple AAPL, +1.34%, the Wall Street perennial favorite that nearly doubled the market’s total return in 2023, gaining 49.0% to the S&P 500’s 26.3%. Nor is it Nvidia NVDA, +4.43%, whose stock gained 239% in 2023 as Wall Street became enamored of AI.

TSN’s Market Performance

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has experienced a -0.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.35% rise in the past month, and a 17.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for TSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for TSN’s stock, with a 5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSN Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.91. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from MORRIS WES, who sale 9,362 shares at the price of $48.11 back on Nov 17. After this action, MORRIS WES now owns 33,397 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $450,406 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS WES, the Group President Poultry of Tyson Foods, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MORRIS WES is holding 0 shares at $48,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+5.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40. Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 27.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.