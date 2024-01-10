Should You Invest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNDX is $36.33, which is $13.69 above the current market price. The public float for SNDX is 76.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.50% of that float. The average trading volume for SNDX on January 10, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) has plunged by -0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 22.79, but the company has seen a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.76% and a quarterly rise of 81.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.27% for SNDX’s stock, with a 22.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $45 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SNDX Trading at 32.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +35.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.65. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 09. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $965,402 using the latest closing price.

Meury William, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 83,000 shares at $20.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Meury William is holding 48,000 shares at $1,697,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -46.40 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.