Should You Invest in Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Now?

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GPN is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPN is $144.16, which is $12.82 above the current market price. The public float for GPN is 257.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for GPN on January 10, 2024 was 1.94M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GPN) stock’s latest price update

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 133.07. However, the company has seen a 3.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Global Payments (GPN) remains well-poised for growth, attributable to a strong Merchant Solutions segment, continued investments in technology and a sound cash balance.

GPN’s Market Performance

Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has seen a 3.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.57% gain in the past month and a 15.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for GPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for GPN’s stock, with a 16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $138 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GPN Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.09. In addition, Global Payments, Inc. saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from WOODS M TROY, who sale 5,247 shares at the price of $133.77 back on Dec 14. After this action, WOODS M TROY now owns 248,029 shares of Global Payments, Inc., valued at $701,891 using the latest closing price.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, the Director of Global Payments, Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $120.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR is holding 40,892 shares at $420,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments, Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value 3.88, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.