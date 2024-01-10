Should You Invest in Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADAG is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADAG is 40.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ADAG on January 10, 2024 was 26.37K shares.

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG)’s stock price has surge by 10.27relation to previous closing price of 2.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 47.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that – Interim results in MSS CRC suggest that SAFEbody precision masking technology enables a new standard for anti-CTLA-4 therapy at higher, more frequent and repeat doses by overcoming longtime safety-limited efficacy challenges with this proven immunotherapy target –

ADAG’s Market Performance

Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has seen a 47.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 61.11% gain in the past month and a 58.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.33% for ADAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.97% for ADAG’s stock, with a 101.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 81.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.87%, as shares surge +54.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +47.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Adagene Inc ADR saw 50.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -37.13, with -23.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.