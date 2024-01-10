ShiftPixy Inc’s (PIXY) Stock: A 11.25% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has gone up by 26.42% for the week, with a -20.25% drop in the past month and a -73.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.65% for PIXY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.25% for PIXY’s stock, with a -80.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PIXY is 4.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIXY on January 10, 2024 was 342.83K shares.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY)’s stock price has plunge by 16.39relation to previous closing price of 5.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-01 that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock price has been one of the best-performing companies this week. The shares surged by more than 43% on Thursday followed by another 38% in the pre-market session.

PIXY Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +26.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc saw 26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-175.29 for the present operating margin

+2.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc stands at -197.72. Equity return is now at value -144.94, with -50.13 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.