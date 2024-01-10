Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 299.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is growing its retail operations in response to robust domestic demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is above average at 31.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is $313.01, which is $15.5 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 235.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHW on January 10, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has seen a -2.43% decrease in the past week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month, and a 18.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for SHW stock, with a simple moving average of 15.76% for the last 200 days.

SHW Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $304.31. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw -4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from GARCEAU MARY L, who sale 923 shares at the price of $292.65 back on Dec 12. After this action, GARCEAU MARY L now owns 21,363 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $270,116 using the latest closing price.

Petz Heidi G, the President & COO of Sherwin-Williams Co., sale 6,699 shares at $290.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Petz Heidi G is holding 14,718 shares at $1,944,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co. stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 75.85, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.