Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) has plunged by -9.95 when compared to previous closing price of 0.57, but the company has seen a -21.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The FDA clears Senti Bio’s (SNTI) investigational new drug application for SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. Stock rises.

Is It Worth Investing in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SNTI is 26.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNTI on January 10, 2024 was 3.06M shares.

SNTI’s Market Performance

The stock of Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has seen a -21.94% decrease in the past week, with a 25.58% rise in the past month, and a 60.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.71% for SNTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.83% for SNTI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNTI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SNTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNTI Trading at 19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI fell by -21.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5061. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -21.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1647.90 for the present operating margin

+8.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senti Biosciences Inc. stands at -1358.14. The total capital return value is set at -36.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.36. Equity return is now at value -82.63, with -57.44 for asset returns.

Based on Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI), the company’s capital structure generated 29.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.57. Total debt to assets is 20.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.