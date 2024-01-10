Sanofi ADR (SNY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNY is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNY is $104.23, which is $3.88 above the current price. The public float for SNY is 2.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on January 10, 2024 was 2.00M shares.

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 51.99, however, the company has experienced a 3.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Sanofi (SNY) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has experienced a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.38% rise in the past month, and a -4.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for SNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for SNY’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNY Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.34. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.