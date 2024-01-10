Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH)’s stock price has decreased by -6.95 compared to its previous closing price of 13.24. However, the company has seen a -7.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Sally Beauty (SBH) has been going through a challenging period for a while, facing a series of setbacks and declining performance in various key areas.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBH is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBH is $11.13, which is -$1.2 below the current price. The public float for SBH is 105.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBH on January 10, 2024 was 2.03M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stock saw an increase of -7.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.57% and a quarterly increase of 65.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.77% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc saw -7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Paulonis Denise, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.29 back on Dec 12. After this action, Paulonis Denise now owns 170,826 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, valued at $45,160 using the latest closing price.

Spinks Mark Gregory, the of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, sale 35,456 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Spinks Mark Gregory is holding 38,313 shares at $609,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.23 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc stands at +4.95. The total capital return value is set at 16.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 46.01, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 329.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.