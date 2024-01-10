Rumble Inc (RUM) Stock Experiences -9.23% Monthly Change

In the past week, RUM stock has gone down by -4.84%, with a monthly decline of -9.23% and a quarterly plunge of -19.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for Rumble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for RUM’s stock, with a -42.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RUM is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RUM is 64.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.68% of that float. The average trading volume of RUM on January 10, 2024 was 1.13M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.40 in comparison to its previous close of 4.32, however, the company has experienced a -4.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Rumble Inc. user metrics remain tepid, leading to new lows for the online video sharing service. The company’s massive spending on content creators has not resulted in significantly higher usage or revenues. Rumble is forecasting a path to break even in 2025, but the stock remains risky due to high cash burn and the inability to monetize users effectively.

RUM Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Rumble Inc saw -8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUM starting from Milnes Ryan, who sale 1,100,000 shares at the price of $4.35 back on Dec 07. After this action, Milnes Ryan now owns 36,491 shares of Rumble Inc, valued at $4,785,220 using the latest closing price.

Milnes Ryan, the Director of Rumble Inc, sale 1,100,000 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Milnes Ryan is holding 36,491 shares at $5,115,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc stands at -28.96. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value -28.68, with -24.78 for asset returns.

Based on Rumble Inc (RUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Rumble Inc (RUM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.