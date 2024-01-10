RPC, Inc. (RES) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of RPC, Inc. (RES) has gone down by -5.33% for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a -23.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for RES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.69% for RES’s stock, with a -13.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) Right Now?

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPC, Inc. (RES) is $8.75, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for RES is 96.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RES on January 10, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

RES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) has decreased by -1.89 when compared to last closing price of 6.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, January 25, 2024 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RES Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, RPC, Inc. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.61 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC, Inc. stands at +13.43. The total capital return value is set at 35.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 26.89, with 20.68 for asset returns.

Based on RPC, Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RPC, Inc. (RES) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.