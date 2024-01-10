Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) is above average at 12.98x. The 36-month beta value for RY is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RY is $137.73, which is -$13.86 below than the current price. The public float for RY is 1.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of RY on January 10, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 101.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Management Presents at RBC Capital Markets 2024 Canadian Bank CEO Conference (Transcript)

RY’s Market Performance

RY’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.47% and a quarterly rise of 20.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Royal Bank Of Canada The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

RY Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.22. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.10. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 340.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 19.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.