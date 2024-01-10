RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) by analysts is $40.54, which is $7.87 above the current market price. The public float for RNG is 81.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of RNG was 1.38M shares.

The stock price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has jumped by 0.96 compared to previous close of 32.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-12-11 that CEO Tarek Robbiati resigns from the company and its board, just four months after his appointment to the job.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG’s stock has risen by 0.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly rise of 8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for RingCentral Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for RNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RNG Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who sale 51,962 shares at the price of $29.93 back on Dec 01. After this action, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth now owns 216,223 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $1,555,413 using the latest closing price.

Shmunis Vladimir, the Executive Chairman of RingCentral Inc., sale 9,502 shares at $29.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Shmunis Vladimir is holding 362,249 shares at $278,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value -689.33, with -17.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.