Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 56.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that The acquisitions of industrial properties in the prime infill Southern California markets are likely to help Rexford (REXR) benefit from healthy market fundamentals.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REXR is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REXR is $59.79, which is $3.53 above the current price. The public float for REXR is 210.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REXR on January 10, 2024 was 1.61M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 7.82% rise in the past month, and a 15.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for REXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for REXR’s stock, with a 7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $61 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

REXR Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.85. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.16, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.