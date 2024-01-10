Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVPH is 22.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVPH on January 10, 2024 was 1.32M shares.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.44 in relation to its previous close of 5.14. However, the company has experienced a -19.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO, and Narayan Prabhu, CFO of Reviva, will participate in The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference, taking place December 7, 2023 in New York, NY.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a -19.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.01% gain in the past month and a -12.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for RVPH stock, with a simple moving average of -16.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RVPH Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -19.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -636.05, with -255.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.