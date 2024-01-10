Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Replimune Group Inc (REPL) is $13.00, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for REPL is 43.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REPL on January 10, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

REPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 9.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-28 that WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:15 AM PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

REPL’s Market Performance

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has seen a 7.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.50% gain in the past month and a -39.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for REPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.68% for REPL’s stock, with a -44.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

REPL Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw 10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Xynos Konstantinos, who sale 7,313 shares at the price of $10.92 back on Nov 16. After this action, Xynos Konstantinos now owns 112,714 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $79,858 using the latest closing price.

Sarchi Christopher, the Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc, sale 5,255 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Sarchi Christopher is holding 72,245 shares at $57,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

The total capital return value is set at -33.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.11. Equity return is now at value -46.75, with -39.77 for asset returns.

Based on Replimune Group Inc (REPL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.86. Total debt to assets is 9.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.