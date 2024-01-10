Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RENB is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 29.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on January 10, 2024 was 123.87K shares.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.21 in relation to its previous close of 3.88. However, the company has experienced a 40.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a 40.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.04% gain in the past month and a 2.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.09% for RENB’s stock, with a 113.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at 40.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares surge +28.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +40.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +363.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 41.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -29.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.26. Equity return is now at value -70.32, with -58.53 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 12.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.74. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.