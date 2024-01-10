reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for AIRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.83% for AIRE stock, with a simple moving average of -91.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Right Now?

The public float for AIRE is 6.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of AIRE was 1.39M shares.

AIRE) stock’s latest price update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.71 in relation to its previous close of 1.68. However, the company has experienced a -22.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the real estate technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIRE stock is up today.

AIRE Trading at -77.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -48.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -96.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -22.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0985. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.