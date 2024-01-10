Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has increased by 10.30 compared to its previous closing price of 23.02. However, the company has seen a 8.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Protagonist Therapeutics is developing two parallel programs in different disease areas and has recovered in market valuation. The company will present important data on hematocrit control and iron deficiency in patients with polycythemia vera at the ASH meeting. PTGX is also developing JNJ-2113, an IL-23 receptor blocker, for autoimmune diseases, and has commenced clinical studies for plaque psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is $40.17, which is $14.78 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 54.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTGX on January 10, 2024 was 700.35K shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX stock saw an increase of 8.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.43% and a quarterly increase of 53.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.64% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $32 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PTGX Trading at 35.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +24.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.02. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTGX starting from PATEL DINESH V PH D, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, PATEL DINESH V PH D now owns 534,347 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,506,000 using the latest closing price.

MOLINA ARTURO MD, the Chief Medical Officer of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,848 shares at $16.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOLINA ARTURO MD is holding 22,527 shares at $30,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -51.48, with -45.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.