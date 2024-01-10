Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) is 36.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Progressive Corp. (PGR) is $174.66, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On January 10, 2024, PGR’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has jumped by 0.79 compared to previous close of 165.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Progressive (PGR) seems well poised on improving premiums, steady policy life expectancy, investment in technology and a solid capital position.

PGR’s Market Performance

Progressive Corp. (PGR) has experienced a 3.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.07% rise in the past month, and a 16.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for PGR’s stock, with a 17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $164 based on the research report published on December 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PGR Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.74. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Griffith Susan Patricia, who sale 13,110 shares at the price of $162.26 back on Jan 03. After this action, Griffith Susan Patricia now owns 465,737 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $2,127,229 using the latest closing price.

Niederst Lori A, the CRM President of Progressive Corp., sale 3,069 shares at $162.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Niederst Lori A is holding 39,039 shares at $497,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp. (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Progressive Corp. (PGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.