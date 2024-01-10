Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) has jumped by 15.14 compared to previous close of 42.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) points to a 25.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRCT is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRCT is 48.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PRCT on January 10, 2024 was 492.33K shares.

PRCT’s Market Performance

PRCT stock saw an increase of 17.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.59% and a quarterly increase of 58.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.40% for PRCT’s stock, with a 44.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRCT Trading at 33.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.86. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw 15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Nouri Alaleh, who sale 11,796 shares at the price of $42.97 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nouri Alaleh now owns 46,933 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $506,843 using the latest closing price.

Nouri Alaleh, the EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sale 3,204 shares at $42.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Nouri Alaleh is holding 46,933 shares at $137,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procept BioRobotics Corp stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -40.98, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.