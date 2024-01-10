PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) is above average at 21.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PNM Resources Inc (PNM) is $44.83, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for PNM is 84.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNM on January 10, 2024 was 990.56K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PNM) stock’s latest price update

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.89 in comparison to its previous close of 39.23, however, the company has experienced a -0.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2024-01-05 that The most oversold stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

PNM’s Market Performance

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) has seen a -0.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.86% decline in the past month and a -11.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for PNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for PNM’s stock, with a -13.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PNM Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNM fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.33. In addition, PNM Resources Inc saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+31.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for PNM Resources Inc stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 6.92, with 1.62 for asset returns.

Based on PNM Resources Inc (PNM), the company’s capital structure generated 199.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.60. Total debt to assets is 45.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PNM Resources Inc (PNM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.