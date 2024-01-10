PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is above average at 10.73x. The 36-month beta value for PNC is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNC is $159.13, which is $1.55 above than the current price. The public float for PNC is 396.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on January 10, 2024 was 2.25M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has plunged by -1.91 when compared to previous closing price of 157.52, but the company has seen a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has seen a -1.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.55% gain in the past month and a 27.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for PNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.04% for PNC’s stock, with a 22.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNC Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.11. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Deborah Guild, who sale 1,533 shares at the price of $132.51 back on Nov 30. After this action, Deborah Guild now owns 17,092 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $203,138 using the latest closing price.

Salesky Bryan Scott, the Director of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, purchase 400 shares at $127.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Salesky Bryan Scott is holding 410 shares at $50,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.