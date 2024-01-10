Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 13.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Physicians Realty Trust offers passive income investors a high-quality dividend and portfolio growth in the medical office industry. The merger with Healthpeak Properties presents upside potential for the trust. The long-term growth drivers in the healthcare market support the investment thesis for DOC.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is above average at 67.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $13.90, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 235.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOC on January 10, 2024 was 2.67M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC stock saw an increase of -0.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.60% and a quarterly increase of 13.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for DOC’s stock, with a -1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOC Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Hall Amy M, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hall Amy M now owns 35,824 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $50,333 using the latest closing price.

Becker Laurie P, the SVP – Controller of Physicians Realty Trust, sale 22,322 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Becker Laurie P is holding 55,776 shares at $300,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.65, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.