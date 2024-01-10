Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.17 in comparison to its previous close of 29.59, however, the company has experienced a 3.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Patterson Cos. (PDCO) reported earnings 30 days ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is above average at 14.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is $31.00, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for PDCO is 82.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PDCO on January 10, 2024 was 1.29M shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO stock saw an increase of 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.40% and a quarterly increase of 0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for PDCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, who sale 560 shares at the price of $27.18 back on Dec 19. After this action, BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL now owns 21,674 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $15,221 using the latest closing price.

Zurbay Donald, the President & CEO of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 1,868 shares at $26.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Zurbay Donald is holding 141,923 shares at $49,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.98. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.