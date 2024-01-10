Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OMI stock has gone up by 0.31%, with a monthly decline of -10.73% and a quarterly surge of 23.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Owens & Minor, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.00% for OMI’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) by analysts is $22.17, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 67.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.69% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of OMI was 838.90K shares.

OMI) stock’s latest price update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 19.30, however, the company has experienced a 0.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Owens & Minor (OMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OMI Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Leon Jonathan A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.34 back on Dec 20. After this action, Leon Jonathan A now owns 93,213 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc., valued at $106,700 using the latest closing price.

Bernocchi Perry A, the EVP, CEO,. Patient Direct of Owens & Minor, Inc., sale 19,302 shares at $18.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Bernocchi Perry A is holding 164,347 shares at $361,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -12.63, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.