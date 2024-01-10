Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OFIX is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OFIX is $18.00, which is $3.41 above than the current price. The public float for OFIX is 35.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.28% of that float. The average trading volume of OFIX on January 10, 2024 was 960.47K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OFIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) has increased by 9.78 when compared to last closing price of 13.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that According to Orthofix (OFIX), this data highlights the noninvasive and cost-effective nature of SpinalStim, enabling patients to continue their healing in the comfort of their homes.

OFIX’s Market Performance

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has experienced a 11.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.32% rise in the past month, and a 30.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for OFIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.39% for OFIX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OFIX Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +24.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +11.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw 8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.27 for the present operating margin

+71.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -28.72, with -20.11 for asset returns.

Based on Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.