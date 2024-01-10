Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ORGN is 107.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of ORGN was 1.65M shares.

ORGN) stock’s latest price update

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Stocks are down on Tuesday as investors wait for the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting to be published later today. The Fed will release the minutes from its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN’s stock has fallen by -15.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.04% and a quarterly drop of -19.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.53% for Origin Materials Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.41% for ORGN’s stock, with a -72.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8260. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Bissell John, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Dec 13. After this action, Bissell John now owns 1,173,828 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $31,224 using the latest closing price.

Lee Joshua C., the General Counsel of Origin Materials Inc, sale 17,500 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Lee Joshua C. is holding 261,194 shares at $13,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 10.43 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.