OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.85 in relation to its previous close of 13.36. However, the company has experienced a 8.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is 1.02.

The public float for OPRX is 16.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPRX on January 10, 2024 was 188.57K shares.

OPRX’s Market Performance

The stock of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has seen a 8.33% increase in the past week, with a 55.05% rise in the past month, and a 113.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for OPRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.47% for OPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OPRX Trading at 43.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +54.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, OptimizeRx Corp saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.68 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corp stands at -18.32. The total capital return value is set at -9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.87. Equity return is now at value -11.19, with -10.59 for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.