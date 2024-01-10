Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK)’s stock price has plunge by -9.19relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Halsted – Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group Brandon LaVerne – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Mary Lou Osborne – President and Chief Commercial Officer James Park – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ontrak Third Quarter ’23 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OTRK is 27.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTRK on January 10, 2024 was 84.06K shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

The stock of Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has seen a -15.38% decrease in the past week, with a -37.74% drop in the past month, and a -51.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.97% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.29% for OTRK’s stock, with a -81.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OTRK Trading at -47.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -37.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4095. In addition, Ontrak Inc saw -17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-297.53 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc stands at -355.33. The total capital return value is set at -86.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.50. Equity return is now at value -714.32, with -119.12 for asset returns.

Based on Ontrak Inc (OTRK), the company’s capital structure generated 200.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.