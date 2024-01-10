Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 12.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) is $93.90, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 195.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMC on January 10, 2024 was 1.30M shares.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 88.22. However, the company has seen a 1.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Omnicom is a global advertising giant with deep industry expertise and long-standing client relationships. OMC has adapted to the changing advertising landscape, growing organic revenue and expanding into digital advertising with a recent acquisition. The company generates healthy margins, has a strong balance sheet, and rewards shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

OMC’s Market Performance

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.66% gain in the past month and a 18.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for OMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.11% for the last 200 days.

OMC Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.14. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 587 shares at the price of $78.70 back on Nov 15. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,664 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc., valued at $46,200 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group, Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $76.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 30,014 shares at $252,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.71, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.