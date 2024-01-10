Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 83.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that From a technical perspective, Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. OKTA’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a “golden cross” in the trading world.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 27 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OKTA is $85.63, which is $1.64 above the current price. The public float for OKTA is 154.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on January 10, 2024 was 2.88M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stock saw an increase of -3.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.65% and a quarterly increase of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Okta Inc (OKTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for OKTA’s stock, with a 9.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $85 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OKTA Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.84. In addition, Okta Inc saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 7,449 shares at the price of $83.33 back on Dec 18. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 43,006 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $620,730 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc, sale 4,816 shares at $83.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 63,565 shares at $401,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -8.33, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.