O-I Glass Inc’s (OI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, OI stock has gone down by -4.25%, with a monthly gain of 0.52% and a quarterly plunge of -1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for O-I Glass Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for OI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) is above average at 6.51x. The 36-month beta value for OI is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OI is 152.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of OI on January 10, 2024 was 1.75M shares.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.20relation to previous closing price of 15.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Lower sales volumes impact O-I Glass’s (OI) performance, reflecting the current inventory destocking actions and weak consumer demand in a few markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OI Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, O-I Glass Inc saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Lopez Andres Alberto, who sale 76,132 shares at the price of $22.54 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lopez Andres Alberto now owns 1,036,969 shares of O-I Glass Inc, valued at $1,715,756 using the latest closing price.

Lopez Andres Alberto, the President & CEO of O-I Glass Inc, sale 59,174 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Lopez Andres Alberto is holding 1,113,101 shares at $1,303,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc stands at +8.52. The total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.13. Equity return is now at value 22.86, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 349.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 54.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 321.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, O-I Glass Inc (OI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.