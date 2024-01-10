Nucor Corp. (NUE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 172.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Nucor (NUE) concluded the recent trading session at $170.57, signifying a -0.87% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nucor Corp. (NUE) is $174.57, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for NUE is 244.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on January 10, 2024 was 1.41M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

The stock of Nucor Corp. (NUE) has seen a -4.74% decrease in the past week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month, and a 7.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for NUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for NUE’s stock, with a 6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $151 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NUE Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.05. In addition, Nucor Corp. saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Jellison Douglas J, who sale 11,491 shares at the price of $176.83 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jellison Douglas J now owns 127,615 shares of Nucor Corp., valued at $2,031,954 using the latest closing price.

Gangestad Nicholas C, the Director of Nucor Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $176.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Gangestad Nicholas C is holding 1,000 shares at $176,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp. stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31. Equity return is now at value 26.07, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp. (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nucor Corp. (NUE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.