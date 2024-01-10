NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 43.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NNN’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

Is It Worth Investing in NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) Right Now?

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NNN is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NNN is $42.88, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for NNN is 181.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for NNN on January 10, 2024 was 1.63M shares.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN stock saw an increase of -0.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.01% and a quarterly increase of 23.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for NNN REIT Inc (NNN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for NNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NNN Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.57. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Tessitore Christopher Paul, who sale 38,056 shares at the price of $41.68 back on Dec 13. After this action, Tessitore Christopher Paul now owns 140,539 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $1,586,277 using the latest closing price.

Adamo Jonathan, the EVP, Portfolio Operations of NNN REIT Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $39.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Adamo Jonathan is holding 56,450 shares at $159,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.