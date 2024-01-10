Ncino Inc.’s (NCNO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, NCNO stock has gone up by 1.82%, with a monthly gain of 20.73% and a quarterly surge of 18.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Ncino Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.25% for NCNO’s stock, with a 23.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NCNO is 60.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of NCNO was 557.03K shares.

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) has increased by 2.05 when compared to last closing price of 34.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NCNO Trading at 16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.61. In addition, Ncino Inc. saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 253 shares at the price of $33.54 back on Jan 08. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 22,134 shares of Ncino Inc., valued at $8,486 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Jeanette, the VP of Accounting of Ncino Inc., sale 3,850 shares at $33.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Sellers Jeanette is holding 22,387 shares at $129,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ncino Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.22. Equity return is now at value -6.28, with -5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Ncino Inc. (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ncino Inc. (NCNO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.