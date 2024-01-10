Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVTS is 2.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVTS is 117.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on January 10, 2024 was 1.95M shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 7.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that Customer pipeline Up 65% to $1.25B, target to grow 6x-10x market rate, with leading-edge GaN & SiC Customer pipeline Up 65% to $1.25B, target to grow 6x-10x market rate, with leading-edge GaN & SiC

NVTS’s Market Performance

NVTS’s stock has fallen by -6.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly rise of 18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Navitas Semiconductor Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.47% for NVTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NVTS Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Saluja Dipender, who sale 43,529 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Dec 15. After this action, Saluja Dipender now owns 6,205,599 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $357,256 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON RON, the Sr VP, CFO and Treasurer of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SHELTON RON is holding 306,668 shares at $81,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.44. Equity return is now at value -30.45, with -25.38 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.